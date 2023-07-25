Rozā! Internetu pārņem Bārbijas rozā pastas receptes. Izmēģini!

Kurš gan nezina slaveno rozā krāsas pavēlnieci - lelli Bārbiju. Rozā kults ir atgriezies līdz ar jaunās filmas "Bārbija" nonākšanu ekrānos šī gada 20. jūlijā. Ne tikai apģērbi, aksesuāri, bet arī ēdieni tiek iekrāsoti rozā. No šī visa iedvesmojoties, kāda īpaši koša pastas recepte ir kļuvusi par trendu platformās "TikTok" un "Instagram".
Kas tad īsti ir rozā Bārbijas pasta, kas ir pārņēmusi sociālos tīklus?
Vienkāršotajā versijā tie ir makaroni, kas iejaukti košā, vārītu vai ceptu biešu mērcē.
Vieglākajās receptes versijās mērcei izmanto vārītas bietes, skābo krējumu vai bezpiedevu jogurtu, ķiploku un sāli. Viss tiek sablendēts un pievienots vārītiem makaroniem.
@tastyuk Barbie Pasta 💖 WE ARE OBSESSED! @Ems Foodie Fix makes it with only 4 ingredients and it taste amazing #barbie #barbiepasta #barbiemovie #pinkpasta #recipe ♬ Barbie World - 🪩
Bet ir versijas, kuras noteikti būs garšām piesātinātākas. Piemēram, šī, kura vietnē "TikTok" jau skatīta vairāk nekā 4,4 miljonus reižu. Šī gan ir norādīta kā vegānā versija, jo izmantots vegānais fetas siers, bet to noteikti var izvēlēties pēc saviem ieskatiem arī parasto.
@gabydimova ✨Vegan Beet Feta Pasta✨ Happy Wednesday friends🥹 This vegan beet feta pasta is the perfect spring meal- it's so bright, creamy, delicious and so easy to make💕💕 ✨Ingredients 1 package of pasta 2 beets 1 bulb garlic 1 package vegan feta (230 g) 1/4 cup olive oil 1/4 cup pasta water juice from 1/2 lemon salt & pepper to taste ✨Directions Start by drizzling the raw beets in olive oil and wrapping them in foil. Cut the garlic bulb's top off, drizzle it with olive oil, and wrap it in foil. Roast the beets and garlic in the oven at 400*F for 40 minutes. While the veggies are roasting, cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Open the package of vegan feta, drain the excess water, and slice the feta into cubes. Once the beets have cooked, peel off their skin. To a food processor, add the roasted beets, squeeze out the bulbs of garlic, and add the chopped feta, olive oil, lemon juice, and some of the starchy water from the cooked pasta. Blend everything until it's super smooth and creamy. Give it a taste and add some salt and pepper. Pour the bright and creamy sauce over the pasta. Top with more vegan feta, fresh basil leaves, and chopped walnuts, and dig in!😋 #beetpasta #veganmeals #veganlunchideas #healthyrecipes #healthylunchideas #healthydinnerideas #veganpastarecipe #summermeals #dairyfreerecipes ♬ original sound - gabydimova
Sastāvdaļas biešu mērcei: 2 krāsnī ceptas bietes, 230 g fetas, 1 krāsni cepts ķiploks, olīveļļa, pastas ūdens, citrona sula, sāls un pipari pēc garšas.
Pagatavošana: krāsni izcep bietes un ķiploku. Izvāra pastu, saglabājot nedaudz pastas ūdeni. Visas mērces sastāvdaļas liek blenderī, sablendē.
Versiju Bārbijas pastai netrūkst!
Mērcē var izmantot arī ciedru riekstus un ekstra garšvielas.
@paigeejenna i’ve been working on this one for a while & you don’t wanna miss it 🤤 #beetpasta #pastarecipe #dinner ♬ original sound - Paige MacDonald
Vai arī krietni sierīgu, sajaucot parmezānu ar maskarponi.
@foodnetworkca What if I just dye all my food pink with beets for the rest of Barbie month? What then?! 🙋♀️💗 #barbiemovie #barbie2023 #barbieinspired #beetpasta ♬ barbie girl sped up - 🫀
Maigākai garšai var pievienot kokosriekstu pienu.
@marina_annen Beetroot pasta sauce 💞 Easy and healthy dinner recipe for summer ☀️ #beetrootpasta #pastarecipe #pastasauce #healthyrecipes #healthyfood #dinnerideas #easyrecipe ♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version - sped up 8282
Vai esi iedvesmojies šos rozā biešu makaronus pagatavot un nogaršot?