P, 8.05.2023.
Laika ziņas
Horoskopi
Komanda
Reklāma
Noteikumi
Par Klik
RUS
Meklēt
Meklēt recepti
Pievienot recepti

No karogiem līdz kronim: kūkas par godu karaļa Čārlza III kronēšanai

Twitter apskats
Receptes.lv
Facebook Draugiem Whatsapp Pinterest
Comments
Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums no Twitter, Receptes.lv kolāža

Kur svētki, tur kūkas. 6. maijā Lielbritānijā tika kronēts karalis Čārlzs III. Karaliskās ģimenes fani un atbalstītāji svinēja šo dienu ar greznām kūkām. Apkopojām viņu veikumu!

Kūku gatavošana bijis arī liels notikums daudziem bērniem skolās.

Karogi un kronis visdažādākajās versijās bija populārākais kūku dekors.

Dažas bija arī krietni neparastas:

Facebook Draugiem Whatsapp Pinterest
Comments
Tēmas
Receptes.lv iesaka
Lasītākais šonedēļ
TVNET jaunākie raksti
Uz augšu