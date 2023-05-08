No karogiem līdz kronim: kūkas par godu karaļa Čārlza III kronēšanai

Kur svētki, tur kūkas. 6. maijā Lielbritānijā tika kronēts karalis Čārlzs III. Karaliskās ģimenes fani un atbalstītāji svinēja šo dienu ar greznām kūkām. Apkopojām viņu veikumu!
The cake just arrived for our celebratory Coronation Commonweath lunch today. We think it is amazing! pic.twitter.com/IXOIk1Viig— Emma Hopkins (@EHopkinsFCDO) May 4, 2023
Kūku gatavošana bijis arī liels notikums daudziem bērniem skolās.
Enjoying how my kids’ cakes for their school Coronation bake-off sums them up perfectly.— Jules Birkby (@NowThenSunshine) May 5, 2023
First we have my son’s Union Jack cake with straight lines and fondant crown.
Then we have my daughter’s slightly more leftfield work, with a coronation cat inspired by @kimjoyskitchen 🐈 pic.twitter.com/wbLn28A0ax
Amazing morning judging the Coronation cake entries @GKCESchool Thank you for inviting me. They were so yummy!! pic.twitter.com/4YpuqT2ra0— Kings Education Trust: Shaping Futures Together (@KingsEdTrust) May 3, 2023
Karogi un kronis visdažādākajās versijās bija populārākais kūku dekors.
My daughter’s baked a #coronation cake… pic.twitter.com/EVnG91Lgz2— Dr Andy Cope (@beingbrilliant) May 6, 2023
A Cake fit for a King ? 🤴👑 #Coronation #Coronation2023 #CoronationDay pic.twitter.com/J1HoJ5KLjb— Paul 🎉 (@AlexExile10) May 6, 2023
Happy #CoronationDay and a big thank you to the talented @LucyPortman3 for treating her colleagues to this fantastic #Coronationcake 👑 pic.twitter.com/ISfOmDqO1n— William Birch (@WilliamBirchLtd) May 6, 2023
My #coronationcake , homemade lemon curd, fresh raspberry coulis, meringue & cream. Light as a feather unlike the real thing! #coronation #homemade # pic.twitter.com/I7j7VYSUki— 🇺🇦 🌱 Grainne Jakobson🐝💙🌱🌸 (@grainnejakobson) May 6, 2023
Now THAT is a Coronation cake! 😍— RoyalFamilyGB (@RoyalFamilyGB) May 8, 2023
Made by The Cornish Cakery pic.twitter.com/VKC72n2RZR
So so so proud of how this coronation cake turned out 😊 pic.twitter.com/PSVmlgiksu— Abi Moule 🏍🍃 (@onechicago_uk) May 5, 2023
Dažas bija arī krietni neparastas:
My gf made the only cake needed for the coronation pic.twitter.com/4q4jJ3CclK— Sharkyape (@sharkyape) May 5, 2023
My friend *really* delivered with this Charles coronation cake pic.twitter.com/wsNpmNDj7f— Nicole (@NicoleMorleyPet) May 7, 2023